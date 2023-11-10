What happened to Austin Prather? Kentucky Man Accused of Shooting Dad and Grandfather Dead Arrested in Indiana

Pulaski County man accused of killing his grandfather and father, as well as attacking his grandmother, was arrested Wednesday in Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office in Pulaski County said that Austin Prather, 20, was the only suspect in connection with the deaths of two family members in the Science Hill area, and the shooting of another family member on Tuesday, November 7th. The PCSO said that two of the victims died in the incident, Ardyth “Ray” Prather Jr. (67) and Ardyth “Trae” Prather III (43), the suspect’s grandfather and father, respectively. Continue to read for more details.
Ray Prather’s wife, Joann Prather, and the suspect’s grandmother were injured in the incident, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Raleigh Road at approximately 11:47 pm Tuesday, November 7. Upon arrival, they found Ardyth “Ray” Prather, Jr., at the scene of the shooting. The sheriff’s office said Ardyth Prather, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Although Joann Prather was shot and stabbed multiple times, she survived. After receiving emergency treatment at the scene, the sheriff’s office said she was flown to a hospital in the nearby city of Lexington, Kentucky.
What Happened to Austin Prather?
As of Wednesday evening, law enforcement officials were still uncertain of the individual’s condition. According to police, they observed blood on the exterior of a residence on Raleigh Road and believed there to be multiple victims. Upon entering the residence, they encountered a male inside, who was later confirmed to be Ardyth Prather III, the victim’s grandson and son. The sheriff’s office has identified Austin Prather as the suspect and has reported that he fled in a 2013 Brown Jeep Wrangler before the arrival of law enforcement at the crime scene. Keep reading the entire article so you don’t miss a single piece of information related to this case.
Pulaski County sheriff’s office said Austin Prather was charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree attempted murder. The sheriff’s office said the Major Crimes Task Force responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon. The task force is comprised of the sheriff’s office, Somerset police department, and Kentucky State Police. Earlier in the day, Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones warned people not to approach Austin Prather as he is considered armed and considered dangerous. The PCSO released a statement after Austin Prather’s arrest saying the double murder suspect was in custody in Indiana.
