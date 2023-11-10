What happened to Austin Prather? Kentucky Man Accused of Shooting Dad and Grandfather Dead Arrested in Indiana

Pulaski County man accused of killing his grandfather and father, as well as attacking his grandmother, was arrested Wednesday in Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office in Pulaski County said that Austin Prather, 20, was the only suspect in connection with the deaths of two family members in the Science Hill area, and the shooting of another family member on Tuesday, November 7th. The PCSO said that two of the victims died in the incident, Ardyth “Ray” Prather Jr. (67) and Ardyth “Trae” Prather III (43), the suspect’s grandfather and father, respectively. Continue to read for more details.

Ray Prather’s wife, Joann Prather, and the suspect’s grandmother were injured in the incident, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Raleigh Road at approximately 11:47 pm Tuesday, November 7. Upon arrival, they found Ardyth “Ray” Prather, Jr., at the scene of the shooting. The sheriff’s office said Ardyth Prather, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Although Joann Prather was shot and stabbed multiple times, she survived. After receiving emergency treatment at the scene, the sheriff’s office said she was flown to a hospital in the nearby city of Lexington, Kentucky. What Happened to Austin Prather?