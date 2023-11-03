What Happened to Aya Baraket? Anti-Israel Activist Tears Down Posters of Kidnapped Israeli Children Taken by Hamas

Recently, a video shared on the internet that shows a woman tearing down posters of Israeli children abducted by Hamas is anti-Israel activist Aya Baraket. This video went viral in a short period of time and it is currently running in the trends of various social media pages. The woman in this video is identified as Aya Baraket and her viral video is making headlines. In this video, she can be observed removing posters depicting Israeli children who were abducted by Hamas militants. Many are showing their interest to know more, so we made an article and shared all the details.

In our daily world, lots of videos are shared on the internet and many of them go viral because of their content. Similarly, a video is coming forward that features Aya Baraket and her name is rapidly circulating in trends. This viral video was shared as a tool to promote peace amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, as well as to support one’s favorite cause at a time when it has dominated our interactions with the world. Has affected. And the connection path has been disrupted. has completely changed the way we follow events. This viral video is continuously crossing a large number of views. Continue your reading…

What Happened to Aya Baraket?

In this video, Aya Baraket has been identified in this video and after coming out of this video, many individuals are calling for her arrest. When asked about his actions, he responded in strong language, expressing negative sentiments towards Israel. One person on social media even suggested that if Aya Barakat has a job, her employer should take appropriate action. Aya Barakat seems to be well known in Queens and has been described as a prominent barista. This viral video is available to watch on many social media pages.

If we talk about the circumstances that happened in Israel and Gaza. Hamas militants launched a highly coordinated and unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, resulting in extensive destruction and numerous casualties. Recently, a viral video featured Aya and she was seen tearing down posters depicting kidnapped Israeli children taken by Hamas terrorists. Her actions, along with her explicit verbal remarks directed toward Israel, have caused outrage among many viewers.