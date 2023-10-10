What Happened to Ben Mizrachi? Canadian Man Goes Missing Following Hamas Attack In Israel

In this article, we are going to talk about Ben Mizrachi. The breaking news is coming that the Canadian Man went missing after the Hamas Attack in Israel. Currently, this name is on the top of the social media headlines and this name is gaining much attention on the web. People are very curious to know about the Canadian man who has gone missing. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and left people shocked. People have many quarries regarding this news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the Canadian man whose name is Ben Mizrachi went missing after the Hamas attack on Israel. Following the unexpected strikes in Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday morning, a Canadian man whose name is identified as Ben Mizrachi. He is from Canada and went missing after the Hamas attack. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. On Sunday, the Center for Israel and Jewish announced the details to CTV News about the missing Canadian man. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Ben Mizrachi?

If you are searching us Ben Mizrachi let us inform you that he is a British Columbia man and missing after the Hamas attack. Further, Vancouver’s King David High School also reacted to Ben Mizrachi’s missing and shared his thoughts for praying for his safe return. This news made the headlines on the internet. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has not shared more details regarding the missing Canadian man because of his family’s request. As per the Global Affairs Canada reports, there are three Canadians who are missing after the attack.

It is recognized that there are a total of 492 registered Canadians and 1,419 in Israel. The missing cases and death toll are also increasing after the Hamas surprise attack. The whole world's eyes are on the Hamas and Israel war. In a social media post, Ben Mizrachi a student is described as the first one who has gone missing. The missing man was attending an event in the south of Israel during the time of Hamas's attack. People are hugely praying for his safe and fast return. There are many people who lost their lives and many are missing.