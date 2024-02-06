What Happened to Ben Simmons? Ben Simmons Injury and Illness Status Update

Today, we will talk about the injury update and health status of Ben Simmons whose name has been making headlines for the last few days because of his illness. Ben is an Australian professional basketball player and he plays for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Football Association (NBA). His gameplaying performance is amazing and it helped him to generate a large number of fans around the world. Many social media users and his fans are worried for him and curious to know more about his current health. Let us discuss what happened to him and also talk about himself in brief in this article.

There is an important question arises "Will Ben Simmons appear in the upcoming match against the Golden State Warriors". It is shared that the team, Brooklyn Nets play the next match without him. If we talk about his injury, he had a left knee contusion and also suffered from back pain. He was injured after an awkward fall while trying to block a layup attempt late in a game. After this injury incident, he was ruled out from the game. He was taken to the medical staff and an MRI report was shared about his injury.

What Happened to Ben Simmons?

Moreover, the MRI reports stated on Wednesday morning that he had no structural damage, but he still has swelling in his left knee. He took an anti-inflammatory and can perform all the necessary paces. After a long time, he returned to the court on 29 January 2024 and is now again injured in a recent game. He rejoined the team after not playing for three months and was injured again. His team is waiting for him to join the team again but there is no information about how much time it took for him to recover.

His birth name is Benjamin David Simmons but he is mostly known as Ben Simmons on the court. He was born on 20 July 1996 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He studied at Box Hill Senior Secondary High School and then, attended Louisiana State University where he played for the LSU Tigers men's basketball team. Presently, he is 26 years old and an Australian professional basketball player. He plays as a point guard and power forward for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA.