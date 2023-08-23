What Happened to Big E Injury? WWE’s Big E Told to Not Wrestle Again After Injury

Recently the name has come on the internet. It’s making headlines on the internet because of his injury update Yes here we have been talking about Big E. Big E is one of the best American professional wrestlers. Since his name came on the internet it circulated on multiple social networking sites. Now many people have been searching for his name on the internet as they are curious to know about Big E and his health. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Big E’s real name is Ettore Ewen but he is better known as a Big E. He is a former WWE champion who furnished a positive update on Friday on the neck injury that has kept him out for over a year, but he remains unsure when or if he will be able to return to the ring. During the arrival of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Big E stated the after about where he stands in his recovery. ” I feel fantastic, unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable, but the great thing is, I feel 100%. I don’t even feel like somebody who broke their neck. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Big E Injury?

As per the report, Big E suffered a neck injury in March 2022 during a tag team match that witnessed himself and Kofi Kingston face Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. Holland risked hitting Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring on the floor. but Halland did not get sufficiently height on it, resulting in Big E landing on his head. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned Big E is a very popular American professional wrestler and former powerlifler. Currently, he is signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name Big E. In 2021, he took a huge step forward in a singles competitor when he won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. He is a very talented person who made his career and achieved huge success & respect in his career. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates