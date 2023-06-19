What Happened To Big Pokey? Houston Rapper Collapses On Stage At 45, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you that a very well-known Big Pokey has passed away. He was a very talented and popular rapper who took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 48. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on the social media platforms. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost their beloved person in the family. Now many people are very curious to know about the news of Big Pokey and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

His real name was Milton Powell but he was better known for his stage moniker Big Pokey aka The Lackey. He was born on 29 November 1977. He was a very famous American rapper from Houston, Texas. Pokey was a founding member of the Screwed Up Click and was known for his chopped-and-screwed music. Beginning in the early 1990s, Pokey collaborated with Houston producers DJ Screw and DJ PRIMETIME to release music on some of DJ Screw’s mixtapes. Pokey made an appearance in the 2001 movie ” Soldiers United for Cash. “He seemed in Dirty Third 2: Home Sweet Home as well. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened To Big Pokey?

The legendary rapper Pokey is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday 18 June 2023 when he was 48 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by a Dirty Glove Bastard / Off The Porch on social media. Now many people are very curious to know about the cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Big Pokey was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken. They are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.