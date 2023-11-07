What Happened to Bills Hamlin? Bills Hamlin Health and Injury Update 2023

Damar Hamlin is set to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams have developed quite the rivalry in recent years, and it’s sure to continue on Sunday night. We’ll be keeping you updated on Hamlin’s status, how he’s progressing in his recovery, and whether we can expect him to play a role against the likes of Joe Burrow and company.

Damar Hamlin is an American football player who is currently a member of the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL). Hamlin’s roots are in McKees Rocks, PA, where he grew up. Hamlin went to Central Catholic High School (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) where he was named first-team all-state and Class AAAA defensive player of the year. During his high school career, Hamlin’s impressive play on the field caught the attention of many college football programs. Hamlin was a four-star recruit who was heavily recruited by universities such as Pittsburgh and Penn State, as well as Ohio State, Temple, and others. Hamlin eventually decided to sign with the Pittsburgh Panthers, thus starting his college football career. What Happened to Bills Hamlin?

It all started back on 2nd January of 2023 during a Bills-Bengals regular season game. In the first few minutes of the play, Hamlin tried to tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on an ordinary play. Higgins’s right shoulder connected with Hamlin’s chest, sending him sprawling. Hamlin got to his feet and appeared to be adjusting his face mask, but then he just dropped to the ground, unable to move. The Bills safety was rushed to the field and given CPR before being taken away in an ambulance. The play was delayed and eventually called off while everyone in the crowd was trying to figure out what had just happened. Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on January 11 2023 after doctors completed their tests and deemed him safe to play football again.