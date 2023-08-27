What Happened to Bob Barker? Lgendary ‘The Price is Right’ Host, Dead at 99

We are going to share Bob Barker’s death news with our great grief. Yes, you heard right he is no more, and his death news is running on the top of the internet and news channels. He was an American television game show host and he also hosted CBS’s The Price Is Right. It was the longest-running game show in North American television history from 1972 to 2007. His death news broke the hearts of his family and loved ones. Let us continue this article and know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself, so read continuously and completely.

According to the reports, he took his last breath on Saturday 26 August 2023 he was 99 years old at the time of his demise. His death news was announced on 26 August 2023 and he died in Los Angeles, California, United States. He also hosted The Price Is Right on CBS which ran from 1972 to 2007 making it the longest-running daytime game program in the annals of North American television. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet sites but the exact cause of his death was not disclosed yet. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details related to his exact death cause.

What Happened to Bob Barker?

He grew up in humble circumstances in Darrington, Washington and he was enlisted in the US Navy Reserve during World War II. He studied in college and also worked part-time in radio. To begin a successful career in broadcasting, he relocated to California in 1950. He began his own show Bob Barker that was aired for six years. He began his career in broadcasting game shows career in 1956 with the game program truth or consequences. The cause of his death is still unknown and no more details have been shared yet.

Robert Willian Barker was born on 12 December 1923 and his exceeds to 26 August 2023. Birth in Darrington, Washington, United States, and became a successful American television game show host. His funeral is set to take place at 2:00 pm on the icon's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and his loved ones can attend his final rites arrangements. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular personalities have also expressed their condolence for his demise. It is shared that he died due to his long old age but nothing can be said too early.