What Happened to Bobby Schubenski? ‘RHOC’ Alum Noella Bergener Gets Engaged to Beau After Dramatic Divorce

A name is going viral on the internet and catching the attention of the viewers. In this article, we are going g to talk about Bobby Schubenski. People are coming on the internet and searching for Bobby Schubenski. Bobby Schubenski is a well-known bass player and co-owner of the clothing company Blackcraft Cult. The breaking news is coming that ‘RHOC’ alum Noella Bergener gets engaged to a beau after a dramatic Vlackdivorce battle. Currently, Bobby Schubenski’s name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. The moment their engaged news was uploaded on the internet it went viral on the web. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, the details are spreading like waves that ‘RHOC’ alum Noella Bergener gets engaged to a beau after a dramatic divorce. The couple has been dating for more than four years. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. According to the sources, the founder of Blackcraft Cult Bobby Schubenski is the father of a 7-year-old daughter. His daughter’s name is Jordan. Currently, people are showing their interest in knowing about Bobby Schubenski and his personal life information which we will try to give you in the next section.

What Happened to Bobby Schubenski?

Further, the true California girl, “Noella gets engaged to Bobby Schubenski who is her longtime boyfriend. They are described as a loving couple and recently they engaged. Their fans are sharing their best wishes for the couple Bobby Schubenski and Noella Bergener. The clothing founder Bobby Schubenski was born on August 29, 1988, and grew up in Pennsylvania. He gave his best performances in various rock brands. He also worked with a famous rock band Are MachineGuns. He established his cloth company in 2012 and gave it the name “BlackCraft Cult”. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

The clothing founder Bobby Schubenski was also engaged to his precious girlfriend Rosa Mendes. Rosa Mendes is a retired professional wrestler. She was Bobby Schubenski's ex-girlfriend. The star Noella Bergener shared her engagement news on October 13, 2023, through her social media post. She also uploaded her engagement photo with Bobby Schubenski. She shared her moment not with her fans on the internet. This good news came after the divorce of Noella from her husband whose name is James. The star Noella and her husband James were married in June 2022. Due to the dramatic Divorce due was separated.