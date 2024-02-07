What Happened to Booker T? Booker T Provides Update After Medical Procedure

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Booker T. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Updating fans on his health post a medical procedure, Booker T assures them of his comeback to NXT. He expresses gratitude for their support and acknowledges Wade Barrett’s temporary replacement on commentary. Booker T, born Booker T. Huffman Jr. on March 1, 1965, is an American commentator and former professional wrestler hailing from Plain Dealing, Bossier, Louisiana. Renowned for his contributions to wrestling promotions such as WCW, WWF/E, and TNA (now Impact Wrestling), Booker T amassed an impressive 35 championships, solidifying his status as one of the most decorated wrestlers in history. His athleticism and charisma earned him the moniker “King Booker” during his wrestling tenure.





Having retired from in-ring competition in January 2023, Booker T smoothly transitioned into the role of a color commentator for WWE’s NXT brand. Additionally, he serves as the owner and founder of the independent wrestling promotion Reality of Wrestling (ROW) based in Texas City, Texas. Booker T’s significant impact on the wrestling industry is evident through his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and a second induction in 2019, this time as part of the tag team Harlem Heat alongside his brother Lash “Stevie Ray” Huffman. Widely respected in the wrestling community, Booker T continues to be an influential figure, actively contributing to various facets within the industry.

What Happened to Booker T?

In a recent update, Booker T shared information about his health following a medical procedure, which led to his absence from NXT Vengeance Day and subsequent weeks of television. During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed gratitude to fans for their support and well wishes, assuring them of his swift return to NXT. While Booker T didn’t delve into the specifics of his medical condition, he clarified that it’s not life-threatening and expects to be back on his feet in a couple of weeks. Despite feeling impatient and frustrated about being sidelined, he expressed gratitude for the support and assured everyone of his ongoing recovery. During his absence, Wade Barrett stepped in for Booker T on commentary at NXT Vengeance Day, a move that Booker T humorously remarked lacked his distinctive rhythm and cadence.

Nevertheless, he commended Barrett for filling in and eagerly anticipates his return to NXT. Currently, there’s no confirmed date for Booker T’s comeback to WWE programming, but he is keen to resume work as soon as he’s fully recovered. Booker T, known by his real name Booker T. Huffman Jr., enjoyed a multifaceted career in professional wrestling, venturing into various promotions and assuming different roles. His debut took place in 2009 in the International Wrestling Association (IWA), where he contested against Chicano for the IWA Undisputed Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, he made appearances in the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico and Perros del Mal in Mexico.