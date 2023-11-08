What Happened to Brad Aldrich? Second Former Blackhawks Player Makes Sexual Assault

The recent viral news is circulating that a second former player sues Chicago Blackhawks accusing the former coach of se*ual assault. A name is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Brad Aldrich. Brad Aldrich is a former NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks star. Currently, This name is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. People are showing the internet to know about Brad Aldrich. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the completed information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the case is filed against the Chicago Blackhawks. Before talking about the recent viral news of Brad Aldrich first let’s look at his profile. Brad Aldrich is a very well-known and popular American former player and coach of the National Hockey League team. He is a beloved native of Michigan, United States. He was born on January 10, 1983. As per his date of birth, he is currently 39 years old. In July 2008, Brad Aldrich became part of the Chicago Blackhawks.

What Happened to Brad Aldrich?

Brad Aldrich created a significant place in the world of hockey. Further, members of Brad Aldrich’s team confirmed that he sent the message and se*ually harassed them. John Doe, a former Blackhawks, filed the case against Brad Aldrich in May 2021. Brad Aldrich was found guilty of sending the wrong messages and asked to be involved in se*ual activity. Brad Aldrich is also known as Bradley Aldrich. Got his higher education from Northern Michigan University. He was too passionate about hockey during his studies. As we earlier mentioned, he is a former player and Video Coach of Ice Hockey. Swipe up to know more.

He became a member of the NHL at the age of 25. Currently, he is facing social media controversy. A second player filled the case against Brad Aldrich. The incident took place in 2010 during the Stanley Cup Finals. The former player John Doe said he was hurt by Brad Aldrich's behavior. According to the sources, the lawsuit was filed last week against Brad Aldrich and the club. He is found guilty of harassing John Doe. John Doe was part of the Black Aces. John Doe revealed that Brad Aldrich had repeatedly threatened to ruin Doe's career. On November 6 the allegation made public. The investigation is still ongoing.