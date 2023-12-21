CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Brandin Podziemski? Brandin Podziemski Ruled Out of Celtics Game With Back Injury

5 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Brandin Podziemski health update. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Brandin Podziemski, a newcomer for the Golden State Warriors, exited a match against the Boston Celtics on December 19, 2023, citing a lower back strain. The timeline for his recovery and when he will return to the lineup remains uncertain at this point. During a game against the Boston Celtics on December 19, 2023, Brandin Podziemski, a rookie with the Golden State Warriors, experienced a lower back strain, leading to his early departure from the match. Unfortunately, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The timeline for his recovery and when he will rejoin the lineup remains uncertain. Podziemski has been a significant contributor throughout the season, maintaining averages of 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. His absence in the Celtics game left an impact on the team, but veteran player Stephen Curry commended Brandin Podziemski for his hustle and positive contributions in prior matchups. Notably, Podziemski showcased his skills in a recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, earning praise for his performance with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block.

Brandin expressed his eagerness to return to the court soon on Twitter, expressing a desire to be part of the game tonight. He mentioned the team securing a significant win, and while the exact return date is uncertain, Podziemski remains optimistic about rejoining his teammates. At 20 years old, Brandin Podziemski is an American professional basketball player currently filling the roles of shooting guard/point guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Born on February 25, 2003, in Greenfield, Wisconsin, he garnered attention for his basketball prowess during his college career with the Santa Clara Broncos. Podziemski entered the NBA scene as the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, selected by the Golden State Warriors. Renowned for his scoring proficiency, rebounding, and defensive abilities, Podziemski displays promise as a versatile player in the league. Initiating his college journey with the Illinois Fighting Illini, Podziemski participated in 16 games as a freshman before transferring to Santa Clara.

In his debut season with the Broncos, he prominently showcased his scoring abilities, holding the position of the team’s shooting guard. Podziemski’s remarkable feats included scoring 30 and 34 points in consecutive games and earning the title of WCC co-Player of the Year by the conclusion of the 2022–23 regular season. Despite initial intentions to enter the NBA draft, he opted to maintain his eligibility, eventually becoming a part of the 2023 draft where he was chosen by the Golden State Warriors. Rookie player Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors left a recent game against the Boston Celtics prematurely due to a lower back strain sustained during the match. His departure was notable, considering his vital role for the team this season. Podziemski has been a substantial contributor, maintaining averages of 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. The timeline for his recovery and return to the lineup remains uncertain at this point.

