What Happened to Brandon Goethe? Brandon Goethe Arizona Missing Since Sept. 30

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a man named Brandon Goethe has gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. Even after hearing this news, people started asking many questions like who is Brandon Goethe? He was last seen eating. Whether or not Pollock has started his own investigation to find Brandon Goethe and many more questions. Due to all these things, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. So without any delay, let’s start the article and know in depth the news of Brandon Goethe’s disappearance.

As we told you at the beginning of the article, Brandon Goethe suddenly disappeared. Brandon Goethe is a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona who is 25 years old. His absence has left his family and community members deeply worried. It is being told that he was last seen in Scottsdale, Arizona and the phone was working even on Sunday. But disturbing news comes to light when his phone gets switched off on Sunday night itself. His family tries to contact him but to no avail.

What Happened to Brandon Goethe?

After trying their best, the family took the help of the police and asked for help in finding Brandon’s disappearance. The family gave all the information to the police, even stating that he was last seen driving a Chevy Colorado with an Arizona license plate reading 9KA 0AK. The police have started their investigation of this incident. The police, along with its officers, have started solving this incident seriously and everyone is confident that the police will soon find Brandon Goethe.

On the other hand, Brandon Goethe’s family has taken the help of social media and appealed to the people to find him. While giving information about Brandon’s family, he said that Brandon Goethe’s height is 6’2 and his weight is 220 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. The family says that if anyone sees such a person, then try to contact their family and inform them by going to your nearest police station. We request you to come forward to help Brandon Goethe’s family find him as his family is very worried about him. The article concludes here with all of the pertinent material, for more latest updates, follow us.