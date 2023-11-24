What Happened to Brave Saoirse Ruane? Saoirse Ruane’s Family Share ‘Devastating’ Health Update

The brave young girl has been fighting cancer for 4 years and has had some highs and lows along the way. She recently released her charity single ‘Sing for Sao’rse’ and took an unexpected trip to London. However, Saoirse’s mother Roseanna revealed in an emotional post that her daughter’s latest CT scan had revealed that the cancer had spread to her lungs. Roseanna wrote in the post that while the tumor in the left lung “has remained relatively stable”, the CT scan showed that cancer had “spread” to the right lung.” Roseanna went on to explain how difficult it had been for the family to cope with the news, as Saoirse had been diagnosed four times in the last four years.