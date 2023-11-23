What Happened to Brian Burns? Friends Remember Manchester Man in Cold Case

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about Brian Burns missing reports. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The 2013 disappearance of Brian Burns has gained renewed attention due to the discovery of human remains near his Iowa home, raising the possibility of a connection to his cousin Jerry Burns, who was convicted in 2020 for a different murder. In December 2013, Brian Burns vanished from his Manchester, Iowa home, prompting a missing person report by his family. Despite the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts, he remained unfound. Fast forward to November 5, nearly a decade later, when pheasant hunters discovered human remains in a field close to Brian’s residence.

While authorities suspect the remains may be Brian’s, positive identification is pending. The case has ties to Jerry Burns, Brian’s cousin, convicted in 2020 for Michelle Martinko’s 1979 murder. Despite speculation linking Jerry to Brian’s disappearance, authorities assert there is no evidence supporting this connection. Jerry Burns’ 2018 arrest for Michelle Martinko’s murder led to inquiries about a possible link to Brian’s disappearance.

What Happened to Brian Burns?

However, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office clarified that, at that time, they hadn’t uncovered any additional information. The recent discovery of human remains has sparked renewed attention to Brian Burns’ case, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Individuals with information about Brian Burns are encouraged to reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. In December 2013, Brian Burns vanished from his Manchester, Iowa home, leaving his family in suspense. Despite dedicated efforts by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and public pleas for information, Brian’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Nearly ten years later, on November 5, 2023, a new twist emerged as human remains were discovered in a field south of Brian’s home. While authorities suspect the remains might belong to Brian, confirmation is pending from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. This unexpected development adds complexity to the case, especially given the familial link to Jerry Burns, convicted in 2020 for a separate murder. Brian Burns’ disappearance has lingered, leading to a legal declaration of death in 2021, despite the absence of his body. The recent finding of human remains near Brian’s home has reignited the investigation, prompting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Authorities are actively soliciting information from the public, highlighting the collaboration between the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to underscore the gravity of this renewed endeavor to unravel the mystery of Brian Burns’ disappearance almost a decade ago.