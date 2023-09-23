What Happened to Brian Lovell? Oklahoma Judge Arrested in East Austin for Firing Gun

Today, we are going to share the details of the latest and recently happened incident in which an Oklahoma judge fired at cars and ‘intentionally’ crashed into a vehicle. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media pages. Many are asking various questions such as who is Brian Lovell, why he has been arrested, what charges he facing, and more related to him and this incident, so we made an article and shared all the details related to him in this article. Stick with this article to the end to know every single piece of information.

Brian Lovell is a judge of Oklahoma and he has been gathering attention over the past few days. Recently, the authorities arrested him and charged him after he allegedly shot at multiple parked cars and intentionally rammed into a vehicle of a woman in Austin, Texas. He is an associate district judge from Waukomisat and he worked at Garfield County Courthouse in Enid, Oklahoma. He was arrested on Monday 11 September 2023 and is under custody for his crime allegations. Keep continuing your read this article to learn more about himself and this incident.

What Happened to Brian Lovell?

He is a longtime Oklahoma judge who won’t be hearing any cases and is accused of a shooting spree and reckless driving in Austin, Texas. This incident occurred earlier this month on 11 September. He is an associate district judge in Garfield County, Oklahoma and he fired at least five vehicles. He is also intentionally striking another vehicle with his vehicle, the SUV he was driving at a red light, and nearly pushing it into cross-traffic. After this incident, he was arrested and now he is facing the charges of misdemeanor reckless driving and a felony indictment for deadly conduct in discharging a weapon.

There is an investigation was begun after this incident and the authorities arrested the judge. Police got reports that Brian began firing on the vehicle and the authorities immediately reached the incident scene and arrested him. Police discovered two handguns in his car and he shared his statement about firing on the vehicles in which he said "He don't know why he was firing on the people and he could not recall any part of this shooting incident." He is a respected person and is 58 years old at this time. The investigation is ongoing.