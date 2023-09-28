What Happened to Bridgette Matthews? Alabama Woman Arrested for Killing Man Who Disappeared 9 years ago

The father of Charles “Bubba” Jackson Jr. has been charged with murder by a Mobile, Alabama grand jury in the disappearance of his son. Charles Jackson Jr. went missing in May 2014 after sending a text for help. Bridgette Matthews, 42, of Mobile, Alabama, has been charged with Charles Jackson Jr.’s murder. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this case.

The Mobile County District Attorney, Keith Blackwood, stated that this is only the beginning of an ongoing investigation and that more arrests are likely to follow. In the wake of Jackson's disappearance, his girlfriend and mother reported him missing, with the last communication from him being a distressed text message that read "HELP". According to prosecutors, Matthews allegedly ran over Jackson and then covered up his body, which remains unidentified. Blackwood speculated that Matthews may have had assistance from others who remain at large. Following years of non-cooperative witness testimony, new evidence has emerged, leading to Matthews' arrest. At the time of his disappearance, Jackson's girlfriend was dating his youngest son's brother, who has a long criminal history.

The announcement of the arrest sent shock waves through Jackson's family, with the victim's sister Kisha Logan expressing her surprise and relief at the news. After nine long years, Jackson's oldest son, aged 11 at the time of his father's disappearance, is now a 21-year-old. Logan expressed her hope that the other individuals responsible for her brother's death would be apprehended shortly. She expressed her desire for answers and information regarding the circumstances surrounding her brother's death. Logan described her brother as a compassionate and amiable individual, beloved by all who knew him. Logan expressed her desire for those responsible to understand that they had taken away a beloved person.