What Happened To Brittany Holbrook? Florida Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Her Boyfriend

33 years old woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting her boyfriend to death. This shocking incident happened on 17 June 2023 early Saturday morning after the argument.

A 33-year-old lady has been identified as Brittany Holbrook who is charged with one count of a planned murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend Tyler Nulisch in their shared Key West home. Currently, she is lodged in jail. The couple’s friend, Jordan Kinn, called 911 around 2:50 a.m. following being awoken by an argument and hearing Holbrook. Scream in the living room. He informed the operator that her boyfriend Tyler Nulisch was ” in bad shape”, he is hurt really bad,” also said that there was a lot of blood. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened To Brittany Holbrook?

As per the report, police responded to the home in Big Coppitt Key, where they discovered Holbrook cradling Nulisch on the living room floor while he bled out. Brittany Holbrook Photo, Monroe County Detention Center. A police report stated shell casing, along with a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, was discovered on the floor near a dog kennel. After the incident, Nulisch has been taken to Lower Keys Medical Center but later he was pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m. He died due to a gunshot wound to his lower left back. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kinn informed investigators that he asked Nuslich what had occurred as he had been lying on the floor, in and out of consciousness. Monroe County Sheriff's Office declared that the roommate, Jordan Kinn, was not charged in the incident. Brittany was charged with one count of felony murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Her indictment is arranged for 28 June 2023.