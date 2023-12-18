What Happened To Brock Purdy? 49ers QB Brock Purdy Exits, Returns After Injury

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward that highlighted Brock Purdy who sustained a serious injury on his left shoulder recently. Now, the news of his injury creating a great buzz and attracting the interest of many people or netizens. He is an American football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). He played well in the previous games and carry so many fans around the world. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause behind his injury, and his current health status, and also talks about himself in brief in this article, so read it completely.

After news of Brock’s injury surfaced, many of his fans expressed concern for him and arrived at the search engine to learn more. He left the game midway through the game due to a left shoulder injury, reportedly after being hit by Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck. Yes, he was hit by a player and is considered suspicious, the incident occurred in the first half with about 4:05 left on the clock. The crowd of 49 supporters chanted Purdy’s name as he walked down the field, but to his relief, he immediately got up and gave them a standing ovation as he walked toward the blue medical tent. Keep reading…

What Happened To Brock Purdy?

Further, his team San Francisco 49ers was playing against the Arizona Cardinals when he sustained a left shoulder injury. Dennis is a defender of the team Cardinals and he hit him during the game. This occurred after he threw a pass, and due to its forceful nature, it was considered a pass rush penalty. The impact caused him visible pain that caused him to leave the game briefly for medical assessment. His team is praying for his comeback and many hoping that he will recover in 2-3 weeks. Swipe up this page to know more.

If we talk about the football player, he was born on 27 December 1999 in Queen Creek, Arizona, United States. He studied at Perry High School and then attended the Lowa State to finish his education. He began his career in football at a small age and became a successful American football quarterback. He plays for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). He also played for the college football team. Presently, his name is making headlines on the internet trends because of his injury.