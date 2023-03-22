What Happened to Bryn Hargreaves? Rugby League Star Bryn Hargreaves Found Dead in woodland

Recently the big and shocking news has come on the internet that Bryn Hargreaves was found dead and had gone missing last year. As per the report, he was reported missing last year in January, having failed to arrive for work in Virginia, united states, where he lived. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Bryn Hargreaves was a former British rugby league player who was born in Wigan. He was a very talented person and he fulfilled his boyhood dream of playing in the Super League for the Warriors. He started his profession with the Wigan Academy in 2002. His first group debut came from the bench against Salford City Reds in July 2004 and his full debut came later that year. He succeeded in the 2008 Challenge Cup with St Helens before shifting to America to serve in the oil and gas industry.

What Happened to Bryn Hargreaves?

According to the report, 37-year-old Bryn Hargreaves was reported missing in January last year. Now A body has been discovered in woodland near the US home of Hargreaves. His passing news has been confirmed by his brother. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this news because after 14 months Bryn was found.

The body of a former British rugby league player was discovered more than a year after he went missing, his family has confirmed. Now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death but there is no information about it as now the investigation is ongoing. If we will get any information then we will update you soon. His death left many people in shock and pain. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.