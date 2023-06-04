Recently the Jason Arno name has come on the internet and it is trending on the social media platforms. Now many people are inquisitive to know about him and his family. According to the report, Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno has passed away reportedly at the age of 37. He was working with Buffalo Firefighter. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his death. Now many people are inquisitive to know about his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

What Happened To Buffalo’s Firefighter, Jason Arno?

Reportedly, Jason was a firefighter who worked for three years at the department. He also served with Engine 2. Engine 2 is at Virgina Street in Buffalo. He was a very wonderful person who was very dedicated to his work. He loved to spend his time with his family as friends. He was very talented and achieved huge success due to his best work. He will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 37. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he lost his life due to an alarm fire on Main Street He was killed on the spot. The fire was caught on the 700 block of Main Street at 10 am on Wednesday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Jason was a married man who had been living happily in his life and working hard in his work. He was married to Sarah Liz Tierney. They engaged in 2016 and were recently married in September 2022 He was a very kind person who earned huge respect and success. When his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Jason’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.