What Happened to C.J. Stroud? Being Evaluated for Concussion vs. Jets Illness

There is a shocking piece of news related to CJ Stroud’s injury, creating a great buzz. He is an American football quarterback for the Houston Texans of the National Football League. He gained a large number of fans around the world who were shocked after hearing the news of his injury. His name is running in the internet trends and many of his fans are worried for him. Various questions surfaced over the internet and became a topic of discussion. Let’s continue reading this article to learn more related to this topic and we will also talk about himself in brief, so read completely.

The exact details regarding Stroud’s injury will surely emerge, but our sources have gathered all the available details related to the topic and we will try to share as much information as we can. According to sources, he was playing as a quarterback for the Houston Texans and he was injured while playing against the New York Jets. He faced a tough challenge from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams during a recent game. This caused his head to hit the turf, causing a serious head injury. Scroll down this page to know more and continue your reading…

What Happened to C.J. Stroud?

Further, he left the game due to a head injury. He had to leave the game and enter concussion protocol for evaluation and treatment. His team is ready for the next game which will be played against AFC South-rival Tennessee but his availability in this game remains uncertain. The team is monitoring his progress throughout the week to determine if he will be fine to play the next game. They faced difficulties facing aggressive defense, resulting in a challenging performance. The news of his injury was shared by the official page of FantasyHubs on Twitter through a post. Keep reading.

Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV is his birth name but he is mostly known as C.J. Stroud worldwide. Born on 3 October 2001 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, United States and he is currently 22 years. He studied at Rancho Cucamonga and finished his education at Ohio State. He began his football career at his college where he holds many school records and is now known as an American football quarterback. At present, his name is getting attention due to his injury and we have mentioned all the details above in this topic. There are no details about his current health status.