What Happened to Caitlin Kelly? Rhode Island Woman Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run

The breaking news is coming that an 85-year-old woman lost her life in a fatal accident. In this article, we are going to talk about Caithlin Kelly. As per the sources, a woman was charged with a fatal hit-and-run. In this accident, an old woman lost her life. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. People are coming on the internet and searching for Caitlin Kelly. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, an 85-year-old woman lost her life in a fatal accident. People are massively searching for who is Caitlin Kelly. If you are searching for who is Caitlin Kelly let us inform you that a woman from Rhode Island was found guilty of killing an 85-year-old woman. A 27-year-old woman whose name is identified as Caitlin Kelly is facing many criminal charges after she hit-and-run in which an old woman was killed. The accident occurred on October 4, 2023, in Providence. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Caitlin Kelly?

Further, the 27-year-old woman was charged with a fatal hit-and-run. She is found accused of being an 85-year-old woman. This is very heartful and sad news for the 85-year-old woman’s family who lost their loved one. In this accident, the 27-year-old woman also got minor injuries. As per the authorities, she will face 10 years in prison because this case is described as one of the most felonies. People are searching for the name of an old woman who lost her life in a fatal crash. The woman who was 85 years old at the time of her passing name was Vanda Makovetskiy.

At the time of the incident, Vanda Makovetskiy was with her husband whose name is Anisim Makovetskiy, 93, crossing North Main Street road. Her speeding car of Kelly hit the woman. After the accident, the 27-year-old woman left the old woman unconscious and escaped from there. This is a hit-and-run case that is filed against the 27-year-old woman whose name is Caitlin Kelly. The victim’s husband was helping her up onto the footpath but sadly Kelly’s speeding car came and hit her. There are no more details have been shared about Caitlin Kelly. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.