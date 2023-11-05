What Happened to Cayson McClung? Alabama Boy, 10, Gets Wounded While Trying to Protect Mom From Boyfriend

Recently, a piece of disturbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a 10-year-old boy from Alabama got injured while trying to save his mother from her lover. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and was also attracting people’s attention. Everyone is becoming curious to know about this incident. Even after hearing about this incident, people have started asking many types of questions. We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know this news in depth.

According to the information, it has been learned that this incident happened on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Ashley McClung, an Alabama woman, was killed in a murder-suicide. Her 10-year-old son could not bear this incident and to save her mother’s life, he started saving her very bravely. However, the teen suffered serious injuries while trying to save her mother. This accident saddened the people of the community but on the other hand, people are praising the bravery of the child. If we talk about this matter in depth, it is said that the person who attacked the woman was her boyfriend.

What Happened to Cayson McClung?

After investigating the case, the police gave a statement to the public about the incident and said that the accused tried to shoot the child’s mother because the mother had a fight with her lover. Police also learned that she raised her hand and the boyfriend shot the teen and then shot the child’s mother. After both of them died, when the criminal realized that he had killed innocent people, he shot himself out of fear.

In this incident, the principal of the 10-year-old boy's school gave a clear statement after the incident, saying that Casson was trying to protect his mother when he was shot in the face and arm. After reaching the spot, the police found the 10-year-old in a critical condition, after which he was taken to the hospital on the spot. Cayson McClung's condition is now better than before after being a victim of an accident. The sad thing is that he could not save his mother during the attack on her. The police are still continuing their investigation on this matter and have tried to collect all the evidence.