What Happened To Chad Franke? Ruby Franke Denied Child Abuse After Son Slept on Beanbag

In this article, we are going to talk about Chad Franke. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Chad Franke. Another name has also gone viral on the internet and created a huge controversy among the people. Yes, we are talking Ruby Franke. People hugely searching that is Ruby Franke is arrested or not. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of Ruby and Chad Franke. The moment their news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and got a lot of attention from the viewers. This article, help you to learn recent viral news. Keep reading the article to know more.

The social media users want to know where is Chad Franke. However, Chad Franke’s present location is unknown. But, recently a photo was uploaded on the internet by a Reddit account in which Chad Franke is looking happy and shows him having fun. If we talk about Chad’s mother, Ruby Franke, a mother of six from Utah was arrested. She was arrested on August 30, 2023. The cause of her arrest for allegedly abusing her children. The woman also runs a YouTube channel. Her YouTube channel name is 8 Passengers. Scroll down the page to learn more.

What Happened To Chad Franke?

Her name came into the social media controversy when her son’s 2020 clip went viral on the internet in which he talked about his house condition. Ruby Franke and her husband Kevin earned a huge popularity and fan following before her arrest. Further, Chad Franke’s video sparked the child abuse allegations. Ruby Franke’s fans recall the 2020 clip of Chad Franke. Now, the video is deleted from social media platforms. But, Chad talked about his house situation in which is said that he had been forced by his parents to sleep on the floor. That was a prank in which he slept on the floor for almost 7 months.

Chad Franke said “My bedroom was taken away for almost 7 months from me and I was sleeping on a beanbag since October. The video went viral in a few hours on the internet and generated questions regarding Ruby Franke. Currently, Ruby Franke’s son Chad Franke is 17-year-old and he moved out of his house. Therefore people are concerned about its present state. Ruby Franke is under police custody and facing several criminal charges. She has a charged with six serious child abuse allegations each. The investigation is still ongoing and searching the location of Chad Franke. Keep following this page for more viral news.