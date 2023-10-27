What Happened to Chad Hopkins? Maine Mass Shooting Survivor Recounts Nightmarish Ordeal

Chad Hopkins, one of the individuals who was injured in the Maine mass shooting, has revealed his harrowing recollection of the incident that resulted in the death of at least eighteen individuals on the evening of Wednesday, October 25th. Hopkins was engaged in a leisurely bowling game at the Sparetime Recreation Center in Lewiston when he heard the sound of gunshots.
The bowling league competition in Lewiston, Maine, was in full swing when the shooting began, according to Hopkins. “We were in the middle of a game when the shooting started, and it caught us off guard,” he recalled. “I turned around and yelled for the rest of the league to get out, and that’s when it happened.” The police reported that hundreds of bowlers, including Hopkins and his mother, were desperately trying to escape through an exit, leading to a “mad rush”. Unfortunately, not all of them were able to make it out alive. The incident marked the start of a long and harrowing ordeal that reverberated across the city, which is located approximately 35 miles southwest of Portland. Lewiston and its surrounding area remained on lockdown as law enforcement searched for the suspect, Robert Card, an experienced firearms instructor with a history of mental health issues.
What Happened to Chad Hopkins?
Chad Hopkins said Tricia Asselin was like a sister to him and he was always there for her. He said Tricia was always helping people and contributing to the community. He said she was even at the bowling alley when the shooting happened. “She’s always there for people,” he said. “She’s like a sister to me and she was always there for me.” He said when he finally made it out, he called 911 and gave them the info they needed to identify the suspect. He said he might have seen Robert leaving in his white car, but didn’t know who he was. He’s been dealing with the trauma ever since, especially when he can’t sleep.
The night wasn’t over yet, though, as the shooting didn’t end there. Around 8:00 p.m., another incident happened at a bar and grill near the bowling alley. In the wake of the shooting, dozens of people were taken to local hospitals, including Maine Medical Center, for treatment. Hopkins said the whole thing changed him forever. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but police are calling Robert armed and dangerous. They’re still searching for him, so if you see him, please call the police.
