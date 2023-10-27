Headline

What Happened to Chad Hopkins? Maine Mass Shooting Survivor Recounts Nightmarish Ordeal

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

Chad Hopkins, one of the individuals who was injured in the Maine mass shooting, has revealed his harrowing recollection of the incident that resulted in the death of at least eighteen individuals on the evening of Wednesday, October 25th. Hopkins was engaged in a leisurely bowling game at the Sparetime Recreation Center in Lewiston when he heard the sound of gunshots.

What Happened to Chad Hopkins

The bowling league competition in Lewiston, Maine, was in full swing when the shooting began, according to Hopkins. “We were in the middle of a game when the shooting started, and it caught us off guard,” he recalled. “I turned around and yelled for the rest of the league to get out, and that’s when it happened.” The police reported that hundreds of bowlers, including Hopkins and his mother, were desperately trying to escape through an exit, leading to a “mad rush”. Unfortunately, not all of them were able to make it out alive. The incident marked the start of a long and harrowing ordeal that reverberated across the city, which is located approximately 35 miles southwest of Portland. Lewiston and its surrounding area remained on lockdown as law enforcement searched for the suspect, Robert Card, an experienced firearms instructor with a history of mental health issues.

What Happened to Chad Hopkins?

Chad Hopkins said Tricia Asselin was like a sister to him and he was always there for her. He said Tricia was always helping people and contributing to the community. He said she was even at the bowling alley when the shooting happened. “She’s always there for people,” he said. “She’s like a sister to me and she was always there for me.” He said when he finally made it out, he called 911 and gave them the info they needed to identify the suspect. He said he might have seen Robert leaving in his white car, but didn’t know who he was. He’s been dealing with the trauma ever since, especially when he can’t sleep.

The night wasn’t over yet, though, as the shooting didn’t end there. Around 8:00 p.m., another incident happened at a bar and grill near the bowling alley. In the wake of the shooting, dozens of people were taken to local hospitals, including Maine Medical Center, for treatment. Hopkins said the whole thing changed him forever. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but police are calling Robert armed and dangerous. They’re still searching for him, so if you see him, please call the police.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain