What Happened to Chad Hopkins? Maine Mass Shooting Survivor Recounts Nightmarish Ordeal

Chad Hopkins said Tricia Asselin was like a sister to him and he was always there for her. He said Tricia was always helping people and contributing to the community. He said she was even at the bowling alley when the shooting happened. “She’s always there for people,” he said. “She’s like a sister to me and she was always there for me.” He said when he finally made it out, he called 911 and gave them the info they needed to identify the suspect. He said he might have seen Robert leaving in his white car, but didn’t know who he was. He’s been dealing with the trauma ever since, especially when he can’t sleep.