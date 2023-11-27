What Happened To Charissa Thompson Boyfriend? Charissa Thompson Dating History

Born on the 4th of May, 1982, Charissa Jean Thompson is an American sportscaster and television host from Seattle, Washington, United States. She is most well-known for her work on Fox Sports but has also appeared on ESPN, Versus, and GSN, as well as the Big Ten network. She holds a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara. Charissa began her career in broadcasting in 2006 and has been actively involved in the sportscasting industry ever since. She has worked on ESPN as a co-host on SportsNation with Marcellus Wiley, and on Fox Sports Live (Fox Sports 1) since its launch in August of 2013. Swipe down for more details related to their relationship.

The sportscaster's Charissa Thompson current partner is business tycoon Steven Cundari and their relationship is full of laughs, including a fun run-in with a borrowed duffle bag during a trip to Amalfi Coast in July 2022, as she shares on her podcast.

According to the most up-to-date information, Charissa Thompson is currently in a relationship with businessman Steve Cundari. The couple made their first public appearance together during a trip to Amalfi Coast in July 2022. Thompson has joked about Cundari on her podcast, telling a funny story about how he asked her to borrow a duffle bag for a trip and she jokingly checked it out and found $100 before giving it back to him. As a successful sportscaster and TV host, Thompson appears to have a happy and fulfilling personal life in addition to her successful career. Her adventures and playful anecdotes reflect a vibrant relationship with Cundari. The Fox Sports reporter has been married twice before.

Charissa Thompson got engaged to Kyle Thousand in January 2020 and tied the knot in February 2021, but the couple divorced in April 2022 after filing for divorce due to "irretrievable differences." She and Kyle had no children together. After splitting from Kyle, Charissa began dating businessman Steve Cundari in July 2022. The couple shared a romantic video from their Amalfi coast getaway in July 2022, confirming their relationship. They also posted several photos on their social media accounts, including one in which they both wore matching green dresses.