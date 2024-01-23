What Happened to Charles Butler? Where Was Charles Butler’s Body Found? Missing

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the missing reports on Chaeles Butler. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. In 2012, Charles Butler, a Florida businessman, vanished under mysterious circumstances while visiting New York. His decomposed remains were subsequently found near Port Jervis, N.Y., revealing a perplexing murder mystery. Charles Butler, a 56-year-old Florida businessman, met a tragic end during his visit to Brooklyn. Involved in a romantic relationship with Anna Lioznov, he went missing on September 18, 2012, after leaving her apartment. Surveillance footage captured Lioznov’s ex-husband, Mikhail Chernyaev, entering her garage shortly after her departure. Charles was never seen alive again.

Disturbing messages from his phone followed, and on October 15, 2012, a fisherman discovered his decomposed body near Port Jervis, N.Y., according to Yahoo. On the evening of the 18th, Molly texted her dad, requesting a flight due to a credit card issue. The next morning, she discovered he hadn’t taken action. Upon texting him about it, he apologized, addressing her as “honey,” a term he never used. Molly, talking to Final Moments producers, mentioned, “My dad had many nicknames for me, and ‘honey’ was never one of them.” Unusual word choices and misspellings heightened her concern.

What Happened to Charles Butler?

Molly’s worry intensified upon discovering her father was absent from the insurance office where he worked. On Friday, she emailed Lioznov, who explained that after she left for work on the 19th, Butler had slept in at her place. Abruptly, he texted Lioznov about ending their relationship and returning to Florida, as Molly was informed. Mikhail Chernyaev, implicated by the surveillance footage, eventually admitted to killing Charles, transporting the body upstate, and disposing of it. In 2012, he was convicted by the Brooklyn Supreme Court and received a 25-year-to-life prison sentence. The motive behind the murder, as stated by Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson, was rooted in jealousy.

