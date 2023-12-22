What Happened to Charles Hanson? What Type of Cancer Was He Diagnosed With?

Charles Hanson is a very well-known auctioneer, chartered surveyor, and television personality. Currently, his name is circulating over the web. People are showing interest to know about Charles Hanson and his health update. As per the sources, the television personality Charles Hanson was diagnosed with a serious illness. The people are wondering what type of cancer was he diagnosed with. Charles Hanson’s illness is becoming the main discussion topic on the web. The people are massively searching for his illness. This article will help you to learn about Charles Hanson, his personal life, and his recent illness. If you want complete information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As mentioned earlier, Charles Hanson is a renowned auctioneer, chartered surveyor, and television personality. He was known for his vibrant nature and hard work. The television personality Charles Hanson was born in May 1978. The American personality gained fame after appearing on the television show “Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip”. Charles Hanson began his life career in 1999 at Christie’s as a valuer in the European Ceramics and Glass Department. Recently, he has faced legal charges. As per the sources, in December 2023, he was charged with domestic abuse charges. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Charles Hanson?

Charles Hanson is living with his two children and his wife. The family is living in Derbyshire. The people are focusing on his legal charges including his illness. According to the police statement, he is found guilty of assaulting the actual body and for controlling and coercive behavior. Now, the question is raised about what type of illness he is facing. Let’s talk about his illness in detail. The television personality Hanson was diagnosed with a serious disease in August 2012. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Testicular cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the testicles, a part of the male productive system. If we talk about his personal life, he married Rebecca Ludlam. The couple is blessed with two children. In an interview with The Mirror, Hanson said, "He was shocked after learning his disease. He was always a healthy person. I felt something wrong when I took a bath in the late busy summer". Further, Hanson's health makes his life difficult. Charles Hanson revealed that 2012 was the worst year for him and his family.