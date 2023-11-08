What Happened to Charlie Adelson? Florida Dentist Found Guilty in Murder-for-hire Killing of Brother-in-law

Today, we will about the death of Dan Markel and the ongoing jury-convicted Chalie Adelson who was found guilty in the murder-for-hire killing of his brother-in-law. He is a Florida dentist who has been convicted of the murder of his brother-in-law in 2014. Recently, the authorities updated the details of this case and it is making headlines on the news or internet sites. Lots of people and netizens are paying attention to get more details related to this case and this incident, so we made an article to talk about the latest report and we also shared every single piece of information about this incident.

Let us talk about Charlie Adelson, a Florida dentist who has been convicted of murder after he hired a hitman to fatally shoot his former brother-in-law in 2014. On the other hand, Dan Markel was the victim of this incident and he was a professor at Florida State University. He was taken into custody battle with Adelson’s sister when he was killed. Now, this shooting case is again gathering huge attention on the internet and many questions are arriving in people’s minds. So, we have shared all the details about why this topic is making headlines.

What Happened to Charlie Adelson?

Reportedly, Charlie has been convicted and was found guilty of hiring a hitman in 2014 to shoot and kill his former brother-in-law and he was convicted on Monday 6 November 2023 by a jury in Tallahassee. Markel was in the midst of a custody battle with his sister and he was 41 years old at the time of his death. He was convicted on several charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation of first-degree murder, and first-degree murder. He was convicted three hours after the jury decision and it is reported that when Charlie first heard the word “guilty,” he mouthed the word “no” and put his head down on the defense table.

If we talk about the shooting incident then it occurred on 18 July 2014 when Markel was going to the gym after he was returning home from bringing his children to preschool and was shot twice in his head at point-blank range. He was sitting in his car parked in the garage of his home located in Tallahassee while talking on his phone and suddenly he was shot. Now, Chalie is found guilty of hiring a hitman to shoot and kill his former brother-in-law in 2014. We have shared all the available details above in this article. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.