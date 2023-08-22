What Happened to Chris Weidman? Conor McGregor Joined Forces With Dr. David Abbasi

In this article, we are going to talk about Chris Weidman. As we know that Chris Weidman is a very famous and well-known American professional mixed martial artist. Currently, his name is becoming a new topic on the internet for discussion. Joe Rogan who is a UFC color commentator, podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television presenter once again worried about Chris Wedman. As per the sources, in April 2021, at UFC 261, the martial artist Chis featured his right leg during his fight. His fans want to know more about him and what actually happened to him during the fight. If you are interested to know more about him so keep following the page to know more. Let’s learn this in detail.

Chris Weidman was a very well-known mixed martial artist. He was born on June 17, 1984. He is signed to the UFC, where he competes in the middleweight division. Chris is 39 years old. He has three children and his brother is also involved in various athletic activities. He was young when he started his wrestling career. His dream was to become a martial artist. He completed his high school education at Baldwin Senior High School. More information is mentioned below.

What Happened to Chris Weidman?

Further, Joe Rogan is stalking about Chris Weidman’s fracture which occurred in 2021. Joe is supposing that Chris might break his leg once again at UFC 292. Joe Rogan is worried about Chris’s leg. Joe Rogan said that “If Chris got again fractured, I’m going to cry,”. Conor McGregor said that Chris’s leg is fine and leg is essentially unbreakable at this time. Conor McGregor tweeted and said to Joe, that the bar is set inside the leg and it cannot be snapped. Further, he said that the metal rod is fixed into the leg and fibula he shattered.

After, getting so many injuries Chris Weidman is performing well in his field. Further, on this David Abbasi, MD twitted and said “Chris Weidman’s leg won’t break again on a leg kick Joe. Tibia has healed with a titanium rod inside. David Abbasi is basically known for updating films concerning MMA injuries. He is also sharing the people about the medical side of fight sports on his social media posts. if we talk about Chris and Brad so Brad mostly used his kicks during the 15-minute fight. Therefore, Chris leaves the match due to a massive injury. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.