What Happened to Christopher Froelich? Lawyer of Taylor Schabusiness Who Brutally Murdered Her Boyfriend

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Taylor Shabizness is a prostitute who murdered her lover, after which her lawyer claimed that she has the right to be happy. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted a lot of attention from people as soon as it came on the internet, after which everyone is becoming curious to know this news. So much so that now people have started asking many questions regarding this news like when did this incident happen and what was the issue behind this incident. If you also want to know this news in depth, stay with us until the article’s end.

According to the information, it is being told that Taylor Shabisness is a convict who murdered and dismembered her ex-boyfriend. Instead of seeing any new improvements in this case, people have heard a new debate in which the convict’s lawyer Christopher Froelich has claimed that she should be given the possibility of parole because she “deserves to be happy.” As you all know taking someone’s life is a punishable crime due to Taylor Shabusiness which is also a culprit.

What Happened to Christopher Froelich?

The incident took place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, when the 25-year-old was jailed for carrying out a methamphetamine-fuelled attack in February 2022 that ultimately took the life of her boyfriend Shad Thyrion. Everyone was stunned to hear the news of how brutally the girl took the life of her lover. After which, in the hearing of this case, his lawyer says that she also has the right to be happy. In such a situation, ever since people heard about this, this topic has become a topic of discussion for people all over the internet.

However, it is known that she is a culprit and she has taken the life of a person without thinking. After committing this crime, she is equally guilty as others. This matter is getting more and more complicated, however, some people say that she is a criminal and should be punished for her crime. However, it has not yet been revealed why he committed this incident.