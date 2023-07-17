What Happened to Ciaran Keating? Ronan Keating’s Brother Ciaran Keating Dies in Car Crash

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Ciaran Keating has passed away recently. He was the brother of popular singer Ronan Keating. Ciaran Keating is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday. As per the report, Ronan Keating’s brother was involved in the accident. Recently the news has come on the internet and it spread on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about Ciaran Keating and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Irish singer Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran Keating is no longer and he took his last breath on 16 July 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by Cork City FC. As per the report, Ciaran Keating was involved in the car accident. He died due to serious injuries.

What Happened to Ciaran Keating?

Ciaran Keating was a very amazing person who did great work in his career. He had experience working as a car salesman and had previously managed a bar, but did not enjoy the same level of rage as his brother Ronan. Rana is a very amazing musician, singer, and songwriter who rose to stardom as the lead vocalist of the popular boy band Boyzone. After the group’s initial success, Ronan followed a solo profession and launched several albums that proved to be successful, proving his versatility as an artist. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

The unexpected death of his beloved brother, Ronan extended his heartfelt words, and he must be having a terrible time believing this news. Ronan is the youngest of five siblings, with one sister named Linda and three brothers named Ciarán, Gerard, and Gary. As far as we know, Ciaran Keating's car accident happened while traveling with his wife to watch their son play football. The accident took place on the N5 near Swinford, Co Mayo around 3:35 pm. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Ciaran Keating's soul rest in peace.