What Happened to Cindy Flash? Minnesota Mom and Palestinian Rights Advocate

Who is Cindy Flash? Minnesota mom and Palestinian rights advocate possibly held hostage by Hamas Cindy Flash, a 67-year-old American who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, is currently in a precarious situation, along with her Israeli husband, Igal. They are suspected to have been abducted by a Palestinian militant group. These circumstances transpired in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz situated in southern Israel close to Gaza, an area that has witnessed recent outbreaks of violence.

Over 100 Israelis, including a significant number of foreign citizens, are believed to be in captivity in the Gaza Strip after an attack by Hamas on Israel. This attack has tragically led to the loss of at least 14 American lives, with an uncertain count of individuals still unaccounted for. Originally hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, Cindy devoted her life to advocating for the rights of Palestinians, including those residing in Gaza, where her current whereabouts are uncertain. Her connection to Israel began after a college visit, where she became captivated by the kibbutzim system and decided to call Israel her home. Her daughter, Keren, aged 34, fondly described Cindy as a woman with an enormous heart who was adored by all and who tirelessly championed Palestinian rights, even within Gaza.

What Happened to Cindy Flash?

Cindy and her husband had recently completed renovations on their residence in Kfar Aza, which required them to temporarily relocate. The Flash family had envisioned a peaceful Saturday on October 7, planning a family picnic and kite-flying at the local soccer field as part of a community event. Keren, her husband Avidor Schwartzman, and their infant son, Saar, took refuge in a secure room as they listened to the sound of exploding bombs.



Cindy and Igal also sought safety within their secure room as the bomb blasts transformed into the deafening noise of automatic gunfire. Hamas militants encircled Kfar Aza, conducting thorough house-to-house searches for residents. Keren, who had been in contact with her parents from a nearby residence, received a distressing message from Cindy, relayed by USA Today, stating, “They are breaking down the safe room door. We need someone to come by the house right now.” Keren expressed, “They didn’t deserve this,” adding, “No one deserves this.”



Reports from Israeli media indicated that Kfar Aza witnessed a “massacre,” with the discovery of numerous casualties, including children and infants, some of whom had suffered beheading. The official death toll from the Hamas attack in Israel had exceeded 1,200. Despite this, little information has been provided by US and Israeli authorities regarding the location and well-being of Cindy and her husband. Nevertheless, Keren maintains her optimism that her parents will be located, saying, “Every time someone contacts us, be it an authority from the kibbutz or elsewhere, our hearts drop, and then they convey, ‘We have no new information.'”