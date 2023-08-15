What Happened to Clarence Avant? Nicknamed The ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ Dies at 92

It is very hard to announce that Clarence Avant has passed away reportedly. He was an American music executive who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of Sunday at the age of 92. It is shocking news for the community as they lost their beloved person. He was a wonderful person since his passing news on the internet went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are searching for Clarence Avant’s name and they must be about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Clarence Alexander Avant was an American music executive, businessman and movie producer who is better known for the ‘Black Godfather’. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career. The former head of Motown has worked with many talented celebrities. The list includes big names like Bill Withers and Michael Jackson. His death comes 20 months after his wife Jacqueline was killed by an intruder. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Clarence Avant?

Music industry legend Clarence Avant is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday, 13 August 2023 when he was 92 years old. His sudden death has been confirmed by his family. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he died at his home in Los Angeles. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Clarence Avant was born on 25 February 2023 in Cilmax, North Carolina. He was the oldest of eight children. He completed his education in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been shocked. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms.