What Happened To Claude Barzotti? Belgian Singer Death Hoax Rumours

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known singer Claude Barzotti has passed away. He was a very talented Belgian singer who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday at the age of 69. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost their beloved person. Recently his passing news come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about him and how he died. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Claude Barzotti was a very popular Belgian singer and songwriter who developed a passion for singing at a younger age but started his musical career in 1981 in France with his song Madame, which sold 400,000 copies. He recorded many songs which each sold hundreds of thousands of copies. He first earned success in 1981 with his song La Rital. His real name was Francesco Barzotti but he was better known by his stage name Claude Barzotti. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. Scroll down the next for more information about the news.

What Happened To Claude Barzotti?

Belgian singer Claude Barzotti is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday, 24 June 2023 when he was 69 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his manager who said the singer was surrounded by his two daughters in his home located between Brussels and Charleroi in Belgium. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Claude Barzotti died after a battle with cancer. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. He was born on 23 July 1953, in Châtelet, Belgium. He was a very talented singer who will be always missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolence to her family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Claude’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.