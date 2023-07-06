What Happened to Coco Lee? Mulan Voice Actress Who Died by Suicide at 48

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known singer Coco Lee has passed away recently. She was a very well-known American singer who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 48 on Wednesday. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost their beloved person and currently, the whole community mourning her death. Now many people are very curious to know about Coco Lee and her cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Coco Lee was a singer, record producer, dancer, songwriter, and actress. She started her profession in Hong Kong and later expanded to Taiwan and internationally. She had released 18 studio albums, two live albums, and five compilation albums including her first English language album, Just No Other Way. In 2001 she become the first Chinese Chanel brand ambassador for the brand’s Asian region. She was also a Mandopop singer and became the first Chinese American to perform at the Oscar Awards ceremony. She worked in many movies but she made her arrival on shows like Chinese Idol and Come Sing With Me. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Coco Lee?

Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee is no more among her close ones and took her last breath Wednesday, 5 July 2023 when she was just 48 years old. Her unexpected death has been confirmed by Her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee on Facebook. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Coco Lee passed away three days after she was placed in a coma following a suicide attempt. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. As far as we know, Coco Lee was born on 17 January 1975 in Hong Kong. She completed her education at Presidio Middle School and Raoul Wallenberg Traditional High School. Since her passing news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened now many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.