What Happened To Colton Kaase? CSU Student Athlete Passed Away Death – Obituary

Colton Kaase has passed away recently. He was a talented athlete who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 18.

Colton Kaase was a wonderful athlete who took part in track and field, football, and baseball. He was a sophomore hurdler and sprinter at Colorado State University. Before attending CSU, Colton earned notable success in high school, where he was awarded the most precious sprinter award and was part of the team that broke the Bellville High School 4×100 relay school record. He was a very amazing person who was also known for his kind nature and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened To Colton Kaase?

Colorado State University student Colton Kaase is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 6 June 2023, Tuesday when he was only 18 years old. CSU Director of Athletics, Joe Parker has offered his condolences to the family of Colton Kaase. Since the news went out on social media lots of people are very saddened and now many people are curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about the cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Colton Kaase was a very amazing and talented person. He was a beloved son of Kenneth and Juli. He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Amanda and Sarah. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very broken as no one had imagined that he would lose his life at a small age. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Colton Kaase's soul rest in peace.