What Happened to Corey Loftus? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Charli Burnett Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend

In this article, we are going to talk about Corey Loftus and Charli Burnett. The recent good news is coming for Charli Burnett’s fans that she is officially engaged. As per the sources, the couple Charli Burnett and Corey Loftus are officially engaged. The engagement news has gone viral on various social media platforms and gained a lot of attention from viewers. Their news is circulating over the internet. People are showing their interest in knowing about Charli Burnett and Corey Loftus. The fans of Charli Burnett are very excited to know who is Corey Loftus. Let’s delve into detail in the next section.

According to the sources, the couple Charli Burnett and Corey Loftus are officially engaged. As we know, Charli Burnett is a very well-known actress. The star of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Charli Burnett announces engagement to her longtime boyfriend. Charli Burnett’s boyfriend’s name is identified as Corey Loftus. The couple Charli Burnett and Corey Loftus have been in a relationship for a long time. Charli Burnett is a very famous actress. She worked in many popular movies such as Kill City: Dead on the Money, The Yellow Question, and Vanderpump Rules. Her popularity increased after appearing in Vanderpump Rules.

What Happened to Corey Loftus?

She generated a huge fan following through her performance and acting skills. She is in a relationship with Corey Loftus. The actress Charli Burnett announced her engagement through a social media post. The actress Charli Burnett shared an Instagram post on November 5, 2023, in which she revealed her official engagement details. If we talk about Corey Loftus, he is a very well-known former eCommerce strategist. Currently, he is living in San Diego. The actress Charli Burnett is active on various social media platforms. The fans of Charli Burnett are sending their wishes to the new couple. Scroll down the page.

Further, Corey Loftus was an employee at Powerdot Inc. He worked there for almost three years. Meanwhile, Corey Loftus quit his job in September 2021. He also worked at The Brand Elevate as a digital marketer. At this time it is unknown what currently what he is currently doing and what his profession is. The first date of Corey Loftus and Charli Burnett’s meeting is unknown. Corey Loftus was first seen on November 9, 2021, after appearing in a TV show. The couple Corey Loftus and Charli Burnett have been dating each other for almost four years. Finally, the star announced her engagement. Our best wishes for the new couple. If get any other important information we will let you on the same site.