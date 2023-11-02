Headline

What Happened to Cristobal Santana? Man Shoots Cop at Traffic Stop After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

by Vandna Chauhan

A heart-wrenching case has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that after killing his girlfriend outside their Chicago home, a man shot a policeman at a traffic stop. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and was also attracting people’s attention. After hearing about this accident, people have started asking many questions like when this incident happened. Why did the person who committed this incident kill his girlfriend? Have the police started their investigation on this incident and many more questions? If you also want to know deeply about this incident, then stay with us till the end of the article.

What Happened to Cristobal Santana?

According to sources, it has been learned that the person who carried out this incident has been accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend. However, as soon as the police got information about this accident, after understanding the circumstances of the incident, they started their investigation on this matter. Police identified the culprit in this case and said that the accused was 37-year-old Cristobal Santana. This matter does not end here, after killing his ex-girlfriend and running away from her house, when the man stopped at a red light, he also shot the policeman.

What Happened to Cristobal Santana?

The entire video of this accident was recorded in a CCTV camera which helped the police in this investigation. With the help of video, it became easier for the police to catch the culprit and now the video of this incident was also brought before the law as evidence. The video of this accident was truly shocking because, in the video, 37-year-old Santana’s culprit was caught shooting police officer Dakotah on Chapman-Green on Toronto Road at 11 p.m.

After this, the policeman chased Santana to a parking lot where he beat him with a gun despite being hit several times in his legs. Video showed the injured Chapman-Green staggering back on screen as the culprit speed away in his car. Taking all the evidence and witnesses into consideration, the law has charged 37-year-old Chicago man Cristobal Santana with being a murderer and will have to serve a prison sentence for his crimes. Whatever information we had related to this horrific incident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

