What Happened to Daniel R Silva? Drunk Man Arrested For Assault Charges Explained!

The breaking news is coming that recently a drunk was arrested for assault and malicious mischief. As per the sources, he attacked a co-worker with a handsaw. Currently, netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Daniel R. Silva and want to know about him. People are showing their interest in knowing about Daniel R. Silva. Currently, his name is on the social media headlines and everyone wants to know about him in detail.

As per the sources, in Washington, a very horrific incident was seen in which a man who was in a drunk state was arrested for attacking a co-worker. He attacked the co-worker with a handsaw. Further, the incident happened on September 21, 2023. This news was shared by the local authorities through social media posts which left the people in shock. The man who was in a drunk state is identified as Daniel R. Silva. Swipe up the page to know more.

What Happened to Daniel R Silva?

Further, the 35-year-old man Daniel R. Silva has been accused of killing his co-worker. He first tried to cut his co-worker with a handsaw. He also used an ax to attack his co-worker. Moreover, in the incident place, the people were also present and no one came forward to save a co-worker. Not only this, the 35-year-old accused also spat on the ground and loudly said that he was a demon. This news made headlines over the internet. On September 21, 2023, the Spokane Police Officers received a call around 3:20 p.m. and responded to Fred Meyer 12120 N. Division.

The Spokane Police Officers reached the incident place and he arrested the 35-year-old Daniel R Silva. The 35-year-old Daniel R Silva is an employee of the store. It is said that he was in a drunk state. He also attacked his co-worker with an axe. He was revolving the axe around the store. The store’s people also left the incident place. There are many social media claims that he also used a knife. The store stuff’s also damaged and weapons were also collected from the accused. The officers received an Axe, a folding camp saw, a crowbar, and a handsaw. Keep following this page for more viral news.