What Happened to David McAteer? Wilkinstown Rugby Player Passed Away in Fatal Crash

It is very hard to announce that David McAteer has passed away recently. He was a beloved person who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 37 on Tuesday. Recently the news came on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

David McAteer was an Irishman. He was a known Wilkinstown rugby player. He was a beloved father and husband. He played with our Men’s J3 Squad. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. He achieved a huge respect due to his best work. H was also known for his kind nature and he will be always missed by his friends and family. Currently, we don’t have much information about him but we are trying to connect with his family for getting information about him. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

What Happened to David McAteer?

Irishman David McAteer is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 20 June 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by the Wilkinstown community center on social media. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they are curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On this basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. McAteer was an amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony. Reportedly, Funeral Mass is going be happened at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday at the Church of St. Louis and St. Mary’s in Rathkenny following removal at 10.45 a.m. Since the news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.