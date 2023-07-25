What Happened to David Sullivan Lacrosse? Dover-Sherborn High School Mourns death of Lacrosse Star

A name is trending on the web and gaining the attention of the people. Yes, we are talking about David Sullivan. David Sullivan was a lacrosse player who completed his graduation from Dartmouth. The tragedy happened on the Dartmouth campus close to the Ledyard Bridge, and that was a horrible, but freak accident with alcohol. This young man’s death continues to be the topic of investigation and research. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The cause of David Sullivan's tragic death close to the Ledyard Bridge is being investigated as authorities extensively examine the accident.

What Happened to David Sullivan Lacrosse?

He was dead at the age of 24 year old. The officers are looking into the incident, which led to his death to find out what caused the fatal injuries and his death. The accident's circumstances are unclear. Let us tell you the death reason has not been revealed yet now. People are hoping for updates from the police regarding the ongoing investigation and any progress made in identifying those responsible for the death.

Viewers are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends, devastated by the news of his death. It is always hard to cope with someone's death, so his family has asked for privacy.