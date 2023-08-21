What Happened to David Watson? 18-year-old Dies in Crash in Unincorporated Bartow

Recently the news has come on the internet that a Winter Haven man has passed away. He was a beloved person who was no longer among his close ones and he took his last at the age of 18. As per the report, he was involved in an accident. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms and many people are very shocked. This news has left many questions in people’s minds and they are very curious to know about the whole information about the victim and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old David Watson. He was from Winter Haven. Since his unexpected death news came on the internet many people are very curious to know about who he died. Reportedly, David Watson was involved in a targic car accident. This accident took place on Friday evening, 18 August 2023 in Barlow Florida. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to David Watson?

Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms. Many people are shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. The Polk County Sheriff’s office answered to a total crash near 3655 U.S. 17 North in unincorporated Bartow. The 18-year-old had been driving a 2004 white GMC Canyon south on U.S 17 on the outside road when he turned into the grass median while attempting to pass another car. Watson lost control and he involved in a horrible accident with black Dodeg 3500 that was driven by James Shaw of Orlando. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, after the tragic accident, David Watson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said that he had not worn a seat belt when the accident happened. Shaw was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for minor wounds. His passenger was not injured as well. It is a very painful nes for the David Watson family as they lost their beloved person. Currently investigation is ongoing