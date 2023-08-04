What Happened to Dawn Oxley? Murder Sleep Dawn Oxley Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Dawn Oxley has passed away but there is no confirmation about Dawn’s death. Since Dawn Oxley’s passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and they are expressing their deep condolences to Dawn’s family. Currently, the news is gaining huge attention from the people as many people are searching for the news of Dawn Oxley’s name. They are very curious to know if Dawn Oxley is dead or not. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Ben Oxley first met Down Oxley in 1997. Their relationship grew, and they got married in 1999. However, the marriage dissolved in 2004, when their daughter Alyssa was only six years old. In 2006, Ben got his second marriage with Melissa Oxley. On the other hand, Dawn saw herself guiding shared custody of Alyssa with Ben, coupled with the duty of child support payments. Sadly, Ben's legal agent wielded this condition as a shot to stoke hatred between the two parties.

What Happened to Dawn Oxley?

Reportedly. on 21 February 2008, Melissa discovered herself making a distressing call to emergency services. She found Ben, his life hanging by a line due to a gunshot injury to the head. Initial suspicious pointed towards an ex-boyfriend of Dawn’s. Police focused their attention on Dawn in the following months of the investigation, investigating her relationship with James Matlin and their joint residence. Dawn’s son told the police that his mother had orchestrated Ben’s killing to evade child support responsibilities and acquire custody of Alyssa. As per Dawn’s account, she had sailed off to sleep on the couch earlier that evening. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dawn's death news is ternding on the social media platfroms. This news is causing confusion among the people. As per the report, Dawn is not dead and is very much alive. Designed for its debut on 2 August 2023, the upcoming movie of the ID series, titled "Does Murder Sleep?", is poised to reveal the gripping history surrounding the murder of Ben Oxley. The dead body of Ben Oxley was found by his wife, Melissa Oxley, who awoke in the dead of night on 21 February 2008.