What Happened to Delaney Leierzapf? Beloved North Carolina Resident Passed Away

Delaney Leiezapf is a resident of Cary, North Carolina who was recently involved in a ghastly accident together with two others who sustained serious injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred in the U.S. 221 north of Marion. At 10: 20 am on that tragic day, a 2012 GMC truck heading south crossed the center line and caused a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 221. Burnsville resident Ricky McPeters, 66, was operating the truck when it collided with another northbound car. After the original collision, the truck drove south and hit a 2017 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Bakersville resident Caius Arrington, 20. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

What Happened to Delaney Leierzapf?

Funeral arrangements for the late Delaney Leierzapf are still pending. Her brother confirmed her sad passing on Facebook by sharing pictures of their time together as a family before the cold hands of death wrapped their hands around her. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to her family and expressed how much they loved her. The news of this occurrence has upset her supporters and family. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.

People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to her and sending prayers to her so that she may rest in peace. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.