What Happened to DeMar DeRozan? DeMar DeRozan is Out Against Magic Due to a Family Matter

It is coming forward that DeMar DeRozan has been injured recently and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. He is an American professional basketball player and he plays for the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He carries a massive number of fans around the world who are worried after listening to his injury news. Many are hitting the search engine platforms to know more about his injury update. Our sources have gathered some details related to him and his injury, so we made an article and shared all the details in this article.

As per the exclusive sources, he is a key player for the Chicago Bulls and he faced recently an unexpected setback that resulted in his leave in a game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday 15 November 2023. Reportedly, lots of rumors are flowing on the internet that claim that he is injured but our sources have confirmed that he didn’t sustain any injury. He was not presented and played the previous matches because of some personal matters, specifically a family issue. It happened for the first that he missed any game in the ongoing season. Several details are left to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading…

What Happened to DeMar DeRozan?

DeMar Darnell DeRozan is his birth name but he is mostly known as DeMar DeRozan around the world. He was born on 7 August 1989 in Compton, California, United States and he is presently 34 years old. He is an American basketball player and gained a lot of love and attention for his playing performances. He studied at Compton High School where he was ranked as one of the top college recruits in the nation from the class of 2008. He also played college basketball for the USC Trojans and later he was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2009. Keep reading.

He faced many challenges and achieved success after a lot of struggle. His name was attracting attention because he was not seen in the last few matches and he experienced an suprised setback. It emerged that he suffered some injuries but our sources have confirmed that it was due to personal reasons, specifically related to a family matter. Many of his fans were worried about his health but we have confirmed above in this article that he was not injured, he had some personal matters due to which he was away from the game.