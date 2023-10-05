What Happened to Denver Johnson? Mother of Indiana Teen Fatally Shot By His Best Friend

Recently, the news of a murder on the internet is making a lot of headlines and is also attracting people’s attention. It is being told in the news that a teen shot and killed his best friend during a ‘gun prank’, after which the mother of the accused said that the murder charges should be dropped on the teenager. This incident has also provoked people to know this news completely, after which everyone is asked when this incident happened and what is the decision of the law after this incident. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph a teenager unknowingly took the life of his friend. If we take a deeper look at this case, it is being told that the name of the teenager is Jason Paholi Jr. who was shot by his best friend during a ‘prank’. After this, the mother of the accused is seen appealing to the law that Denver Johnson should not be charged with murder. In a statement released to the public, police said the incident occurred on May 28 when an officer responded to a fire pit in the 12000 block of Burr Street in Crown Point to respond to a report of an assault with a firearm.

The police arrested an 18-year-old man for committing this crime, after which it was found that he shot and killed his 16-year-old friend. The case was shocking and the 18-year-old boy was legally charged with negligent homicide, involuntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm, and criminal negligence. Although this accident may have happened unknowingly on his part, a boy has lost his life in this incident. After being shot, the police admitted the 16-year-old boy to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment but he could not recover from the bullet wound and he died in the hospital itself.

On the other hand, the 18-year-old accused, while giving his statement to the law regarding this incident, said that he did not know that there was a bullet in the gun. When the teenager fired at his friend, the bullet hit the victim’s signature. Till now the 18-year-old teenager is in police custody and his mother says that he should be released as he has done this unknowingly. Stay in touch with us for more latest updates.