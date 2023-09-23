What Happened to Derek Stingley Jr? Texans to Place Derek Stingley Jr. on Injured Reserve

In this article, we will talk about Derek Stingley Jr. As we know Derek Stingley Jr. is an American football player. Currenlty, his name is on the top of the social media headlines. Rumors are coming that Derek Stingley Jr. was met with an accident. His fans are very curious to know about his injury update. This is not, they also want to know what happened to Derek Stingley Jr. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Derek Stingley Jr. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of Derek Stingley Jr. If you are interested to know about this news in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the rumors are coming that Derek Stingley Jr. was injured.

What Happened to Derek Stingley Jr?

Derek Stingley Jr. is an American football cornerback for the Houston Texans of the National Football League. Born on June 20, 2001. In the 2022 NFL Draft, he was chosen third overall by the Texans. Completed his high school from The Dunsham School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He had 27 career interceptions, during his high school career. In 2019, he entered his freshman year at LSU as a starter. He is known for his hard work and dedication. Currently, he is 22 years old. His fans are concerned about his recent injury. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Stingley mourned a serious hamstring injury and is anticipated to be out for six to eight weeks and will be placed on injured reserve. An injury emergency condition like this one is why Griffin was signed to be the third outside corner behind Nelson and Stingley. He was injured badly during practice time which left him harmed.